“Screentime,” a group exhibition that is part of the “2020 Vision: Seeing the World through Technology” Vermont Curator’s Group statewide project, is in the upstairs gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, through Jan. 15, Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“2020 Vision: Seeing the World Through Technology” focuses on the concept of 2020 being seen in pop culture as shorthand for a distant, high-tech future. Artists were invited to consider the important ways in which technology has impacted their personal lives, the world and its potential for the future.
Whether creating a sense of alienation on canvas, using photography to digitally enhance landscapes, each artist’s use of technology for inspiration or process is as unique as their final interpretations of the world around them.
Participating artists include Aryk Tomlinson, Robert Gold and James Secor.
Secor’s body of work came out of a group critique where someone observed that one of his paintings looked like an aerial view of a city. This idea led him to wonder just how he could make aerial-view paintings where objects and people look convincing. He began to think about how often the 21st-century person looks downward.
These two themes, aerial-view paintings and cell-phone culture, dominate his work.
Tomlinson captured his work during a two-week solo trip in Japan. “While screens are ever present in our daily lives, we can choose to use them in ways that add value or allow them to eat up our time. It can be a challenge to maintain a healthy balance … This trip to Japan filled a void, allowing me to see a different view of the world and capture it through my individual perspective that I’ve developed over many years in Vermont.”
The biggest impact technology has had on Gold’s life is the way he creates art. “Over 20 years ago I was in an accident that left me with traumatic brain injury and limited mobility. To be able to stay as independent as possible in making art, I made accommodations in the way
I worked by incorporating more technology in my workflow. …
I want the viewer to see the different stages of my work to encourage them that they too can express themselves through art and bring their ideas to life, no matter what their abilities are. The process of completing art is empowering to me and I want it to be for others as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.