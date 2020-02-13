• Kolby Hanley of Cambridge received a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in December. It was Georgia Tech's 258th commencement.
• Grace Safford of Wolcott and Emma Santos of Morrisville were named to the fall trustees' list at Champlain College in Burlington, Megan Jones of Morrisville was named to the fall president’s list, and Zebediah Sartwell of Hyde Park was named to the fall dean's list.
• Julia Stergas of Cambridge was named to the fall dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for earning highest honors. Stergas is majoring in sociology.
• Mason Sawyer of Jeffersonville was named to the fall dean's list at Northeastern University in Boston, where he is majoring in media arts and is in the University Honors Program, which offers high-caliber students a chance to hone their studies and interests.