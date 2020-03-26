• Joshua Turkowski of Elmore was named to the fall dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass. Turkowski is majoring in finance. He is the son of John and Allison Turkowski.
• Darian Dubie of Morrisville was named to the fall president’s list at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort in Bluffton, S.C.
• Winter Gascoyne of Stowe, a sophomore at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., was named to the fall dean's list. Her major is nursing.
• Samantha Gentle of Elmore was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. Gentle, a junior, is majoring in human development.
• Stowe students Ellie Moriarty received first honors for the second quarter at Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington and Leon Bouramia and Keely Levering-Fisher received second honors.