• Sam Rooney Alley of Morristown, a junior at Cornell University majoring in agricultural finance and minoring in business, was named to the fall dean’s list.
• Clara Alley, a criminal justice major and Spanish minor at Norwich University, was named to the fall president’s list.
• Riley Fitzgerald of Eden graduated in January from Hood College in Frederick, Md. Fitzgerald earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
• The following students were named to the fall dean’s list at Norwich University in Northfield: Chelsey M. Oblinger of Johnson; Veronique Limoge Bartlett of Morrisville; and Austin Joseph Lowell, Brianna Marie Mayo, Paxton Mollie LaFoe and Travis John Nutting of Wolcott.
• Ashley Creighton of Johnson graduated from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan., in the fall semester. She received a bachelor’s degree in general studies (education).
• Jennifer Lucier of Morrisville was named to the fall president’s list at the Community College of Vermont in Montpelier.
• Cassidy Ulrich of Wolcott was named to the fall dean’s list at the Community College of Vermont in Montpelier.
• The following students at the Community College of Vermont were named to the fall dean's list: Joshua Chase of Hyde Park; Robert Boivin and Anthony Curran of Johnson; Joshua Bull, Ariel Corey and Jessica Greenough of Morrisville; Caleb Tilton of Waterville.
• The following students at Northern Vermont University were named to the fall president’s list:
Hyde Park: Kristi Mcfarlane and Joseph Smith; Jeffersonville: Emma Ainsworth; Johnson: Zeke Bickford, Conor Hanlon, Kristen Tirrito and Gabrielle Wells; Morrisville: Kara Howell and Mallory Pugh; Waterville: Samuel Rooney; and Wolcott: Luke Hampton.
• The following students were named to the fall dean’s list at Northern Vermont University.
Eden: Cora Bourdeau, Jasmin Daigle-Arnold, Mariah Earle and Christina Wheelock; Hyde Park: Harrison Abramsohn, Parker Audet, Brittany Bullard, Alec Jones, Jacob Lowe and Jordyn Wood; Jeffersonville: Hailee Blades; Johnson: Fadhili Achinda, Jamie Boyden, Luna Crowley, Angela Dalessandro, Rhea Mongeon and Brooke Naylor; Morristown: Nathaniel Belanger, Jessica Barber, Kelly Costello, Kaitlyn Eldred, Janice Griggs, Dustin Lacey, Alysha Lefevre, Grace McGee, Trevor Newton, Paige Pierce, Patraporn Ratanapratum, Sydney Scott and Gillianne Sheppard; Waterville: Chelsea Collier and Katelyn Tirrito; Wolcott: Gabriel Aarts, Amber Fecteau, Hope Reeve and Zachary Rothammer.
• Sam Mathisen of Elmore was named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Maine in Orono.
• Tyne Bechtoldt of Jeffersonville was named to the fall dean’s list at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology. Bechtoldt is in the industrial design program.
• Derek Clegg of Wolcott was named to the fall dean’s list at the University at Albany, N.Y.
• Samantha Gentle of Elmore was named to the fall dean’s list at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. Gentle, a junior, is majoring in human development.