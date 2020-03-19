• Samantha Gentle of Elmore was named to the fall dean’s list at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. Gentle, a junior, is majoring in human development.

• Lucy Boyden of Cambridge and Isabel Clancy of Hyde Park were named to the fall dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.

• Madeleine Kern, Emily Oehrle, Luc Truso and Allison Walker of Morrisville received first honors for the second quarter at Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington and Abigail Chauvin and John Kern received second honors for the second quarter.

