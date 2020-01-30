• Beronica Tatro-Germain of Morrisville was named to the fall dean’s list at Plymouth (N.H.) State University. Tatro-Germain is majoring in allied health sciences.

• Kristian Viljanen of Morrisville was named to the fall dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H. Viljanen, a sophomore, is majoring in nursing.

• Olivia Anderson of Morrisville was named to the fall dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H. Anderson, a freshman, is majoring in environmental science.

• Rachel Smith of Stowe, Finnbahr Malcolm of Elmore and Alexis Turner of Morrisville were named to the fall president’s list at Plymouth (N.H.) State University.

• Local students named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Vermont:

Cambridge: Ryan Parker.

Hyde Park: Madeline Waterman.

Morristown: Sara Casparian.

Morrisville: McKenna Black, Reem Bou-Nacklie, Alden Ducharme, Annie Fishell, Kaitlyn Jewett, Miles Kittell, Gary Mercy, Lily Metzler, Jared Trombley.

Wolcott: Ciara Benfield, William Laidlaw, Gabriella White.

• Three local students were named to the fall president’s list at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center: Nathaniel Wells of Stowe, in the bachelor of science architectural engineering technology program; Jeffrey Barr of Jeffersonville, in the associate of applied science construction management program; and Hillary Mitchell of Morrisville, in the bachelor of science diversified agriculture program.

• Heather Cleary and Marcus Wadlington, both of Jeffersonville, were named to the fall dean’s list at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center.

• Ashley Creighton of Johnson was named to the fall dean’s list Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan. Creighton is a senior majoring in general studies (education).

• Two students were named presidential scholars for the fall semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.: Hugh North of Stowe, majoring in mechanical engineering, and Emma Buonanno of Wolcott, majoring in biology.

• Two local students were named to the fall dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.: Fletcher R. Chase of Johnson, majoring in mechanical engineering, and Isabelle L. Sullivan of Johnson, majoring in biology.

• Rachael Zmich of Morrisville, a sophomore at Worcester (Mass.) Polytechnic Institute, was named to the fall dean’s list for academic excellence. Zmich is majoring in environmental engineering.

