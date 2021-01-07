• Lucia Kelley of Morrisville was named to the spring dean’s list at Endicott College, in Beverly, Mass. Kelley, a member of the women’s outdoor track team, is majoring in nursing and is the daughter of Jason Kelley and Aimee Towne.
• Community College of Vermont, spring academic honors, president’s list: Jennifer Lucier, Morrisville. Dean’s list: Ryan Bates, Joshua Chase, Samuel Prevost and Margaret Wallace, Hyde Park; Linden Griffiths, Johnson; Jocelyn Desrochers, Brooke Adams, Jessica Greenough, Burton Ingalls and Hilary Kapusta, Morrisville; Shannon Hewett and Cassidy Ulrich, Wolcott.
• Emily Hess of Morrisville was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.
• The following student was named to the Champlain College dean’s list for spring semester: Karissa Tallman of Eden Mills, majoring in computer and digital forensics.
• The following students have been named to the Champlain College trustees list for the spring semester: Megan Jones of Morrisville, majoring in health care administration; Grace Safford of Wolcott, majoring in professional writing; Emma Santos of Morrisville, majoring in law.
• Emily McCormack of Morrisville named to the University of Rhode Island spring dean’s list.
• Alex Bickart of Lake Elmore, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2019. Bickart, the child of Jennifer L. Bickart of Lake Elmore, is a 2017 graduate of Peoples Academy High School, majoring in biology and minoring in philosophy.
• Lucy Boyden of Cambridge and Isabel Clancy of Hyde Park were all named to the spring dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.
• Sam Mathisen of Elmore made the dean’s list at the University of Maine for the spring semester.
• Carolyn Noonan of Wolcott has earned an award of excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions in Salt Lake City. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
• The following students at Northern Vermont University were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester: Eden, Cora Bourdeau, Mariah Earle, Cadi Johnson; Eden Mills, Luc Parrett; Hardwick, Shaley Ferland; Hyde Park, Shyanne Allard, Parker Audet, Carter Brooks, Abigail Judkins, Jacob Lowe, Madison Riddle; Jeffersonville, Emma Ainsworth, Hailee Blades, Evan Slayton; Johnson, Eric Bailey, Benjamin Cheever, Luna Crowley, Keanna Dague, Ashley Donahue, Lucas Holmes, Heather Lamore, Kayla Morin-Hammond, Clarissa Spooner, Kristen Tirrito; Morrisville, Kara Allen, Kaitlyn Eldred, Allison Hurlburt, Grace McGee, Kayla Phelps, Paige Pierce, Mallory Pugh, Patraporn Ratanapratum, Sydney Scott, Amy Yando; Waterville: Tara Wootton; Wolcott: Chase Gravel, Leea Seaver.
• The following students were named to the University of Vermont dean’s list, December 2020: Ciara Benfield, Joseph Buonanno and Wenzdae Wendling of Wolcott, Josje Bonnet of Waterville; Alden Ducharme, Elijah Smith, Kaysie Smith, Heather Walker and Nina Zheng of Morrisville; Ryan Parker and Anthony Storti of Cambridge; Hannah Randall of Jeffersonville; and Elijah Smith of Morrisville
• Fletcher R. Chase of Johnson has been named to Clarkson University’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
• Emma Buonanno of Wolcott, a senior majoring in biology was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University.
