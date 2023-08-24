• Sofie Carlson of Wolcott graduated from St. Lawrence University in May.
• Abigail Boudreau of Elmore made the Muhlenberg College dean’s list for the spring semester.
• Hunter D. Fleming made Husson University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. Fleming is enrolled in the school’s criminal justice program.
• Anna Gale of Johnson received a Green & Gold scholarship from the University of Vermont.
• Kaylie Ryan Kneeland of Hyde Park graduated from Saint Michael’s College in May. Kneeland also made the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
• Ryley Mae Cota of Belvidere graduated from Saint Michael’s College in May during the college’s 116th commencement.
• Renae Hall of Morrisville made the Champlain College trustees’ list for the spring semester.
• The following students have been named to the Champlain College president’s list. Morrisville: Renae Hall and Cody Hodgson. Wolcott: Ewan Putvain.
• Luc Truso of Morrisville made the University of Maine dean’s list for the spring semester.
• Landon Dubie of Morrisville made Coastal Carolina University dean’s list for the spring semester.
• The following local students earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont in the spring. Hyde Park: Louis Angione, physical education K-12; Paul Garcia-Beattie, ecological agriculture; Paige Moulton, anthropology; Madeline Waterman, wildlife and fisheries biology. Elmore: Eben Osborne, business administration; Max Carr, business administration; Gabriella White, biomedical engineering. Morrisville: Adele Biasini, animal sciences; Grayson Brewster, community and international development; Michelle Hall, business administration; Lily Metzler, health and society; Wesley Pinkham, business administration; Heather Walker, environmental studies. Wolcott: Ciara Benfield, business administration; Esther Demag, English; Matthew Lafountain, health and society.
• Zachary Rothammer of Wolcott made the University of Dallas’s dean’s list for the spring semester. Rothammer is a senior economics major.
• The following students recently graduated from Castleton University and were recognized during the 236th commencement ceremony. Cambridge: Owen Senesac, associate of science in business administration, summa cum laude. Hyde Park: Mehgan Koniuto, Bachelor of Science in nursing, summa cum laude; Morgan Koniuto, Bachelor of Science in nursing, summa cum laude. Eden: Damien Peatman, Bachelor of Science in health science, cum laude.
• Walker Willey of East Hardwick made the University Maine at Farmington’s dean’s list for spring semester.
• Allyson Ratz of Cambridge made Monmouth College’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
• The following students were named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the spring semester. Jeffersonville: Phoebe Loomis and William Mlcuch. Cambridge: Owen Senesac.
• Darian Dubie of Morrisville has been named a spring semester chancellor’s list honoree from the University of South Carolina.
• Emmitt White of Jeffersonville made the Rochester Institute of Technology’s dean’s list for the spring semester. White is in the graphic design program.
• The following students have been named to the spring semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Cambridge: Rachel Boyden. Johnson: Colby Jennison. Jeffersonville: Lily Loomis and Jack Messier. Hyde Park: Shane Royer.
• The following students were recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring semester. Belvidere: Hollie-Nicholle Davis. Cambridge: Jason Bradley. Hardwick: Jonas Leveillee. Hyde Park: Brooklynn Dewey. Morrisville: Abigail Chauvin, Christopher Clement and Alexandra Artruc. Wolcott: Violet Arnold and Hayden Frazee.
• Hayden Cheever of Johnson made Springfield College’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
• Kemper Gottshall of Jeffersonville graduated from University of the Cumberlands in May.
• Edward Habeck IV of Morrisville has been granted a St. Lawrence University fellowship to collaborate on a project titled, “Human Oral Microbiome Observed in Bronze Age Skeletal Remains from Tell Leilan, Mesopotamia” this summer. Habeck has also been named to St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. Habeck is a member of the Class of 2024 and is majoring in biology and anthropology. Habeck attended Peoples Academy.
• Kaylee White of Jeffersonvlle has been named to St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for the spring semester. White attended Lamoille Union High School.
