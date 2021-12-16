Jenny Frey loved spending time with people. She had opinions and was eager to learn new things.
She needed a surgery at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital during her senior year of high school, and her mom, Lois, said, “I used to have to bring her the paper every day. She’d sit in her bed and read the newspaper. They used to get the biggest kick out of it.”
Her father Bob smiles at this memory of his daughter. “She was very interested in politics.”
Jenny earned her associate degree in secretarial studies in 1997. She took one class at a time, studying at both the Morrisville and Montpelier academic centers of the Community College of Vermont.
After finishing her first degree, she started making plans to pursue a second.
“She had a real interest in learning,” Lois says. “I think she also really enjoyed the sociability of being in the groups at school.”
Jenny was born with a rare condition called trichorhinophalangeal syndrome and despite the near-constant surgeries, illnesses and handicaps she faced, Lois said she was tough.
“If she wanted to do it, she would have seen that it got done,” said Lois. “That’s just how she was. She was very good at overcoming the obstacles that got thrown in her way.”
Jennifer died in November 2001, and the Jennifer Frey Memorial Scholarship was established in 2002 to help Community College of Vermont students continue their education.
That was 20 years ago and so far, the Freys have supported 45 CCV students through the endowed scholarship in their daughter’s memory. The scholarship is intended to help students with special learning needs, or those who are studying to work as special educators.
Angela Audet came to CCV-Morrisville as an adult student four years ago. Motivated by one of her children, who has autism, she is seeking a human services degree in order to become a case manager so she can help others like him. But it had been almost 20 years since she graduated from high school and returning to the classroom wasn’t easy.
“I wasn’t sure how well I would do in the college environment just because I wasn’t a great high school student. My grades weren’t great,” Audet said.
While she always struggled in school, she said, “It’s been great. I love it.”
As a recipient of the Jennifer Frey Scholarship and the reduced cost barrier, Audet said she can focus on academics. “I’m able to just put my effort into my class completely,” she said. “I spend my time invested wholeheartedly in my classes.”
For more information, go to bit.ly/3IAcQQ9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.