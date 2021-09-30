Sometimes you just need a little more time.
If fall has caught you by surprise, you’re not alone. That’s why River Arts in Morristown has extended the deadline for its second annual community scarecrow contest.
You now have until Friday, Oct. 22, to enter a scarecrow creation at the River Arts Center. Public voting begins Oct. 25 and winners will be announced on Halloween.
This year there are five judging categories: Vermont-themed, pop-art tribute, famous person look-alike, clever local business and scariest scarecrow.
If you’re interested in getting a head-start, sign up for a pre-made scarecrow frame at riverarts.org.
