River Arts in Morrisville is challenging the community and local businesses to create artistic scarecrows to be displayed along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail Oct. 19-31.
Thirty pre-made scarecrow frames will be available for pick up beginning Oct. 12. Families, businesses, individuals, local student clubs — everyone is encouraged to sign up to design and create an artistic scarecrow.
Maybe you’re inspired by Andy Warhol and want to make a Pop Art themed scarecrow. We’d love to see a Van Gogh scarecrow, complete with a missing ear.
River Arts will be awarding prizes for the following categories:
• Best Vermont-themed scarecrow
• Most artistic scarecrow
• Best famous artist scarecrow
• Scariest scarecrow
• Best local business scarecrow
• Best Realtor scarecrow
Installation takes place Oct. 16-19, and voting begins Oct. 20. An online Google form will be posted on the River Arts website. Sign up is required. Email info@riverartsvt.org to reserve your scarecrow frame.
