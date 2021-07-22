Singer and songstress Sara Grace headlines Tuesday Night Live, July 27, Legion Field, School Street, Johnson.
Music plays from 6-8:30 p.m. and it’s free.
Grace is a multi-instrumentalist who has collaborated with many Vermont musicians. She is known for her rich, textured vocals and compelling guitar style.
Vendors provide food selections, including the Johnson Historical Society’s slices of homemade pie and more.
Held rain or shine, only lighting and thunder will stop the music.
Next week, Aug. 3, it’s Blackwolf & Bryan Blanchette.
