Santa will tour the village of Hardwick on Sunday, Dec. 6, leaving the memorial building at 7 p.m., and returning to light the memorial tree.
The route that he will take will be similar to the one taken by the spring festival parade, with the addition of Elm and Cottage streets and W. Church Street.
Please keep socially distant and with your family if you would like a chance to see him. If you would like to purchase a bulb for a loved one in support of Hardwick Rescue, check out the many posters around town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.