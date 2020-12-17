Johnson Recreation and Johnson Fire Department will host Santa on Sunday, Dec. 20.
He will be waving from a festive fire truck on Legion field from 5-7 p.m. Drive by and share the joy of the season.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please stay in your cars and drive slowly and respectfully on School Street. This is a drive-by event, so remain in your cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.