There is a two-day rummage sale at the Fairfax Community Center, 1210 Main St., on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8.
Hours are 1-7 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday — an all-day bag sale.
Find like-new clothes, books, toys and white elephant.
Proceeds benefit United Church of Fairfax missions.
For more information, call 802-849-6313 or email ucffairfaxvt@gmail.com.
