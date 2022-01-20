“Counter-Space,” a solo exhibition by Brooklyn-based artist Rose Pearlman is on display at Johnson’s Minėmå Gallery, 2 Lower Main St. East, through March 5.
Pearlman explores a modern approach to rug making. Punch needle rug hooking consists of hundreds to thousands of densely packed loops, traditionally resulting in durable, functional objects.
Pearlman’s wall hangings “move away from utility and become ornamental, exploring the fragility of a single hooked line, and the balance between negative and positive space.
While my rugs no longer serve a functional purpose, the technique is still deeply rooted in the knowledge and skill of this medium’s rich history,” Pearlman said.
More at minemagallery.com.
