Richard Ruane and Beth Duquette, a Vermont-based acoustic duo performing original music with a clear traditional-roots influence, performs at the Cabot Folk Club on Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m., Willey Building, 3084 Main St.
Ruane sings and provides instrumental backing on guitar, tenor guitar, mandolin and ukulele, while Duquette contributes lead and inspired harmony vocals.
