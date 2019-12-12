Morrisville Rotary presented new dictionaries from the South Carolina-based Dictionary Project to third-graders at Elmore, Eden, Craftsbury, Morristown, Hyde Park, Greensboro, Wolcott, Woodbury and Hardwick elementary schools, and the Mountain River School and Bishop Marshall School.
At each school, rotarians gave a short presentation. The shared goal of the project and for rotarians is “to assist all students to become good writers, active readers and creative thinkers by providing students a gift of their own personal dictionary.”
Free dictionaries are just one of the several annual literacy projects that the club shares with the community.
Morrisville Rotary meets on Wednesdays at noon at the Charlmont Restaurant in Morrisville.
Information: Sherry Lussier at sherryl@yahoo.com.