Need a sign that spring is on the horizon? Cambridge Area Rotary’s annual Notch Reopening Raffle is back.
To guess the date and time when the Notch Road will reopen, visit openthenotch.com.
This COVID-safe fundraiser supports Rotary’s many community activities. Prizes will be awarded based on the closest guesses. You can also make a donation to support Rotary without a guess.
