The Cambridge Area Rotary, with support from the community, raised over $18,000 at its ShelterBox fundraiser April 1 at the Jeffersonville 2nd Congregational Church.
Local residents Kevin and Elena Spensley spoke about Ukraine from a personal point of view, including the political history between Ukraine and Russia. Frances Jeffries, a ShelterBox representative, was also on hand. The organization provides sturdy shelters and home goods to displaced people globally.
Each ShelterBox kit can house up to 10 people, so the fundraiser raised enough money to house 180 displaced people.
To watch a replay of Night to Support Ukraine, go to bit.ly/3J5huV7. The passcode is Cwwg@r7^.
Donations are still welcome at rotarycambridge.org/Ukraine.
