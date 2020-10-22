The Rotary Club of Morrisville is hosting its annual coat drive is back. Donors’ coats have been accepted and on Oct. 23 from 4-6 p.m. and Oct. 24 from 10 a.m.-3p.m., those needing a coat, jacket or snow suit can pick one out at the Crosby Center, 301 Brooklyn St. in Morrisville.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
