The results of the Morrisville Rotary Club’s duck race are in. Here are the winners: Linda Demar, $1,000; Richard Brochu, $500; Roxannae Isbister, Theresa Davis, Donny Blake, Calvin Lampher and Craig Donais, each $100.
Proceeds of the duck race go toward supporting various Morrisville Rotary projects. Stay tuned for the club’s next event, the Elmore Polar Splash on Feb. 13.
