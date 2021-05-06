For a seemingly brief moment, the Notch re-opened on April 13, which means Cambridge Rotary has some winners for its Notch re-opening contest.
First-prize winner was Charlie Burnham, who won a $500 cash prize.
Second- and third-prize winners, Duane Howard and Meagan Beley, each won Smuggs Bash badges.
