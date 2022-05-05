There is something precious, almost spiritual that is captured in the color and pattern of Dan Gottsegen’s paintings. Lush green landscapes are illuminated by toned light, saturating the eye of the viewer with the abundance of summer flora.
Gottsegen of Hartland describes himself as a synesthete. Synesthesia is a unique neurological condition that allows him to sense color in sound. His landscapes are abstracted by patterned bands of color that depict music in these natural spaces, while his fully abstracted pieces capture the color and movement from selections of jazz.
His solo exhibition, “I Give You Mountains and Rivers Without End,” allows everyone into that dance of color and movement.
His work is now on display at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morristown, through July 9. A free reception and artist talk will be held Thursday, May 12, 5:30 p.m.
For more information call (802) 888-1261 or visit riverartsvt.org.
