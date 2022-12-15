Kyle Nuse is the new director of development at River Arts in Morristown.
A graduate of Marlboro College and co-owner of the Studio Store and Minėmå Gallery in Johnson, Nuse brings years of community engagement and fundraising experience to her new position.
Nuse says she is excited to work to sustain and grow River Arts’ Arts for Everyone mission and develop meaningful and long-lasting relationships with the community.
Contact Nuse at kylen@riverartsvt.org or 802-888-1261 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.