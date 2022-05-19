River Arts in Morristown celebrates open studio weekend Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29 with free art activities such as printmaking and a community project, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The arts center will also host a Mugs and Muffins “friend-raiser” with a goal to raise $5,000 to help River Arts continue to fulfill its mission of enriching and empowering the community through the arts.
Mugs & Muffins features a week-long sale of ceramic mugs made by local potters and members of the clay studio. Mugs are $35 and can be purchased at riverartsvt.org, or in person. The sale begins the week of May 23 and continues through the weekend. Stop by River Arts on May 28 and 29 to pick up your mug and fill it up with locally roasted coffee or tea and a baked good.
For more information, call 802-888-1261 or visit riverartsvt.org.
