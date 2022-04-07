Central Vermont Council on Aging is holding free tai chi classes starting Thursdays, April 21 through June 16, at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morristown.
The benefits of tai chi include improved balance, mobility, strength, relaxation and flexibility, and a decrease in pain and falls, according to the National Council on Aging.
Vaccinations are preferred; masks are required.
Contact Anne Greshin 802-241-4840 or agreshin@cvcoa.org for information and to preregister.
