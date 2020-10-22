River Arts in Morrisville has reimagined its annual art fundraiser due to COVID-19.
The nonprofit arts center will host an online gallery and a live raffle broadcast through Facebook live.
Supporters will be able to take home a piece of artwork valued at $100 or more; all they have to do is buy a ticket for $100.
The preview exhibit will be on Nov. 10-13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the River Arts building.
At noon on Nov. 13, 15-minutes time slots will be drawn, and the earliest time slots get the first pick of the art.
On Saturday, Nov. 14, come pickup your art at your allotted time or phone the staff for later pickup.
For more information, go to riverartsvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.