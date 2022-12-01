Stephanie Drews-Sheldon is the new interim executive director at River Arts in Morristown.
Drews-Sheldon has been teaching and volunteering within the arts world for over 25 years. After relocating to Vermont, she became the education director at The Current Art Center in Stowe, developing curriculum for both adults and kids.
She plans to continue her commitment to progressive art education at River Arts by developing varied art programming while growing collaborative art relationships with the community.
Stephanie can be reached at stephanie@riverartsvt.org or 802-888-2661.
