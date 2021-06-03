The Reverend Devon Lee Thomas will become the new minister at the Second Congregational Church of Hyde Park, beginning June 1.
He is both open and affirming in his ministry, as well as a powerful and inspiring preacher for both adults and children. He believes that no matter who you are or where you are in your life's journey, you are worthy of respect and you are worthy of love.
Rev. Dev, as he likes to be called, grew up in Underhill. He is the son of Rev. Arnold Isidore Thomas, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Jericho. No stranger to our area, since 2018, Thomas has been the part-time minister at the Second Congregational Church in Jeffersonville and the United Church of Bakersfield/Fairfield.
He will continue on with those churches in addition to serving half-time at the Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park.
A graduate of Union Theological Seminary, he served as bridge associate minister at the First Congregational Church in Essex Junction from 2016-2018. He was a member of the board of the Cooperative Christian Ministry at the University of Vermont. In 2018, he organized the Lamoille River baptismal service and the Uprooting Racism and Uprooting Poverty public forum in 2019.
He will conduct services in Hyde Park starting in June at 8:30 a.m.
— Karen Weeks
