The Lamoille Restorative Center JOBS program art exhibit, “Waking Up to Social Change,” will be on display Friday, Feb. 11 through Friday, April 8, at the Lanpher Memorial Library, 141 Main Street, Hyde Park.
The exhibit highlights local artists, including students from Peoples Academy, who address issues involving racism, poverty, gender equity, LGBTQ+ and mental health. The exhibit will include in-depth interviews with some of the artists by youth in the community.
“The themes of the exhibit are reflected in each piece and the artists become the advocates,” said JOBS case manager Jude Mathison. “They are making us aware of social inequities that can often be ignored.”
For information regarding library hours, call 802-888-4628 or go to lanpherlibrary.org. For more information about the program, contact Mathison at jobs lamoille@gmail.com.
