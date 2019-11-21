The United Way of Lamoille County is looking for local residents and businesses to “adopt” a senior in need.
Every year, United Way of Lamoille County works with other area nonprofits to determine which elderly clients need extra love. Many of them do not have family in the area, are recently widowed, or experiencing loneliness.
Forty people are on the list this year.
Information is gathered, such as each senior’s hobbies, interests and clothing sizes. United Way then asks local residents and businesses to “adopt” one of these seniors and buy these items for them. The presents are then delivered to the United Way office and volunteers help to deliver to seniors’ homes.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a senior is asked to call the United Way at 888-3252 and ask for Jim. All gifts need to be at the office by Dec. 13. Information: uwlamoille.org.