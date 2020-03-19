We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m., and come as you are, wherever you are on your spiritual journey.
Pastor Mike did not give a prepared sermon this week. Instead, he reviewed the many changes in schedule and routine that had been made in his workplace at the mountain at Stowe along with many others in our community due to the current situation with the COVID-19 virus.
He then pointed out that in times like these it is important for us to turn to our relationship with Jesus to find the living water, which only God can give, to find the strength we need to face the difficulties that often come in our lives.
At the end, he asked how members of the congregation were feeling about continuing to worship on a regular basis. We all agreed that while we need to take the situation on a day-to-day basis and use good judgment in following the prescribed precautions, that we still wish to continue worshiping together on Sunday mornings.
The noonday Lenten services being sponsored by the Lamoille Area Interfaith Clergy Group are being suspended for the present time, as is the interfaith seder that was scheduled to be held at JCOGS in Stowe on Sunday, March 29.
The seder may be rescheduled sometime in the future.
If you need the services of a pastor, call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson