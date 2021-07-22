This past Sunday, the eight Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the scriptures from Ephesians 2:11-22, in which Paul describes how the differences between peoples — in this case, the Jews and the Gentiles — are reconciled in Jesus. It is through learning to love each other as God has loved us, rather than following a prescribed set of rules, that we become one in Christ Jesus.
“Lord, help us to remember that it is through knowing you that we come to peace. Let us remember and practice that most simple of commandments to love each other as you loved us.”
Read the entire service and Pastor Mike’s sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services. Please join us at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
At present we are holding live services at the Wolcott church on the first, third and fifth Sundays, with services at the Binghamville church on the second and fourth Sundays, while continuing with Zoom as well. We will worship live again at Wolcott on Sunday, Aug. 1.
The painting of the exterior of the building has begun and will continue as the weather permits. See our website for pictures as the work progresses.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
