This past Sunday, the ninth Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused primarily on the scripture from Ephesians 3:14-21, “Paul’s Prayer for the Ephesians” in which Paul states that every ethnic group on earth is recognized by God. Paul also prays that they “have the power to grasp love’s width and length, height and depth, together with all believers.”
Thorpe then pointed out how this amazing love will be played out in King David’s life (Samuel 11:1-5), and how it plays out in the story of the feeding of the five thousand with two loaves and fish (John 6:1-14). Read the entire service sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you will find the link to Sunday morning Zoom services, which you are invited to join at 10 a.m.
We hold live services on the first, third and fifth Sundays, with services at the Binghamville church on the second and fourth Sundays, while continuing with Zoom every Sunday. We will worship live again at Wolcott on Sunday, Aug. 1.
If you need the services of a pastor, call the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
