On the 14th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from Romans 13:8-14, in which Paul tells us that the commandments are all summed up in one: You must love your neighbor as yourself. The passage from Matthew follows this as Jesus tells us how to seek reconciliation with someone who with whom we might be having difficulties.
Rather than reading a regular sermon, Pastor Mike read excerpts from this week’s United Methodist Disciplines, which included guided meditations that enabled us to reflect loving each other and how to seek reconciliation when things go wrong. The entire service cann be viewed on at wolcottvtumc.org.
Next week, Sunday, Sept. 13, live worship will be held at Rev. Pat and Vernon’s at 169 Paine Ave. in Morrisville, weather permitting, as well as on Zoom, which can be accessed on our website.
On Saturday, September 26, we will be holding a take-out only dinner at the Wolcott Town Hall from 4:30-5:30 p.m., including ham, baked beans, hash browned casserole, coleslaw, rolls and cake. Cost is $12 for adults, $6, ages 6-12, and ages five and under eat free.
Proceeds will be divided between Capstone’s Fuel Your Neighbor Fund and our historic restoration fund.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
