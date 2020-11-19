On the 24th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the parable in the Gospel of Matthew 25:13-40, commonly known as the parable of the talents, which focuses on making the best possible use of the gifts that we are given by God, to benefit others as we as ourselves.
This process, however, is not easy. It is a lifelong process, which requires patience as we learn to put our faith in God and trust that we will find the strength to use all that we have been given to its greatest advantage. The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and the governor’s restrictions on social gatherings, we are suspending live worship again and will continue to worship via Zoom; the link can be found on our website every Sunday morning, along with the order of worship. You are welcome to join us at anytime, whether or not you are a member of our congregation.
We are currently acting as a food distribution site for Capstone Community Action. We are open every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. Contact Pat Thompson at 888-2185 if you would like to sign up for meals or for more information.
If you need the services of a pastor this week, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
