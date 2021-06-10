On Sunday, the second Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike touched on all three of the lectionary readings: 1 Samuel 8:4-20 and 11:14-15, where the Hebrew people demand that Samuel name a king for them; 2 Corinthians 4:13-5:1 in which Paul warns that since our bodies are temporary we should focus on things of the spirit; and Mark 3:20-35, when Jesus declares that everyone who believes in him is a child of God and is his brother and sister or mother.
We find strength to combat the demons in our lives when we focus on our relationship with God and our brothers and sisters in the spirit. Read the entire service and Pastor Mike’s sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our 10 a.m. Sunday morning Zoom services.
For the time being we are holding live services at the Wolcott church on the first, third and fifth Sundays, with services at the Binghamville church on the second and fourth Sundays, while continuing with Zoom every Sunday, as well.
We will worship live again at Wolcott on Sunday, June 20.
Weekly food distributions will continue every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. through the end of June.
If you need the services of a pastor, call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
