On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe began with the passage from Hosea 11:1-11 where God talks with the prophet about how the people have strayed from God’s ways and found themselves in difficulty. “His people had remained in bondage out of their own choosing, preferring their bondage to the blessings of freedom by simply doing what God had asked of them.”
In the Colossians passage (Chapter 3:1-11), Paul urges the people to practice more “loving ways to warm to each other and to bless each other with the freedom that only comes from love, and more specifically, merely accepting Christ's love, Christ’s peace as the means to achieve love, peace and enlightenment.”
Finally, in Luke 12:13-21, we are warned that amassing a fortune for retirement just for ourselves without sharing anything with those around us in need, will do nothing to prolong our lives. The entire message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
It is the current plan that painting the remaining exterior of the building will continue this week. When that is finished, we plan to install a new floor in the front hall and the fellowship hall as one of the final steps in our historic restoration project. We thank everyone who has had a part in supporting this project.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
