On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe began by focusing on the passage from Luke 18:9-14 in which the pharisee thanked God that he was not like a tax collector, who was a sinner, raising the question as to who is really a sinner?
Those who are considered sinners by some often live out their lives in more loving ways than those who are considered righteous. Thorpe then discussed the context of the passage from Joel 2:22-32. After extensive research, he was unable to determine anything specific about exactly who Joel was, when the passage was written or why. He concluded that at times we just need to take the words of encouragement as we find them, but sometimes we must decide for ourselves — based on an individual’s behavior — whether they are truly a sinner. Thorpes message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
Apart from the tower, the exterior painting of the church has been completed and the United Methodist symbol, the cross and flame, which was originally mounted on the former Puffer United Methodist Church in Morrisville, has now been installed in the triangle above the door. Go to our website to see pictures or drive by the church itself.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
