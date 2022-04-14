Sunday was Palm Sunday. We began the service with Scripture from Mark 11:1-11, celebrating Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, as he was greeted with waving palms and shouts of “Hosanna!”
We then sang, “Hosanna, Loud Hosanna, Loud Hosanna!” as we, too, waved our palms.
Then the service took a more solemn note as we anticipated the events of Holy Week with a dramatic reading of the passion narrative: Jesus’ last meal with his disciples, his betrayal and arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane, and his ultimate conviction at the hands of his fellow Jews and his crucifixion by Herod. As we look forward to our joyful celebration of Jesus’ resurrection next Sunday on Easter, we must first remember that Jesus made the ultimate sacrifice of his own life that we might know the forgiveness of our sins and the possibility of new life in him. The entire service can be found on website wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently worshipping both in-person and online. You can find the link on our website.
Join us for our Maundy Thursday/Good Friday service on Thursday, April 14, 5 p.m. Our glorious Easter celebration will be Sunday, April 17. Everyone is welcome, either in-person or on Zoom, for any of these services.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact Pastor Mike Thorpe at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
