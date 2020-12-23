This past Sunday, the Fourth Sunday in Advent, Pastor Mike focused on where God lives. He noted that in 2 Samuel 7:1-11, David decided that since he was living in a grand house and God resided in the ark of the covenant in a tent, that he should build God a grand house.
But God said no. Mike went on to point out that Jesus, in fact, had no fancy church building or any such structure in which to live either. Though we are now feeling sad because we cannot worship in our church buildings, especially during this Advent and Christmas season, remember that Jesus came in love in the womb of a poor, young woman, and lives today in each of us in our hearts and our actions, not in our church buildings.
You can view the entire service and Pastor Mike’s message at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning Aoom services.
Next week, we will be holding our food distribution on Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 3:30-5 p.m. Contact Pat Thompson at 888-2185 if you would like more information.
If you need the services of a pastor, call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
