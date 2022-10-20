On Sunday Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the familiar story of Jesus’ visit to the tax collector, Zacchaeus, in Luke 19:1-10. Jesus was criticized by the crowd for spending time with a sinner. Zacchaeus, on the other hand, promises to give to the poor and pay back fourfold anything he may have taken illegally.
Thorpe pointed out the difference in interpretation if the passage is translated in the present tense or the future tense. In other words, had Zacchaeus already begun to lead an honest life or did he promise to do that only a result of Jesus’ visit? Do we live our lives according to God’s will only after receiving something from God, or do we live that way without worrying about what we might receive in return?
The entire message is available at wolcottvtumc.org.
Except for the tower and the steeple on the church, which requires a 90-foot lift, the exterior work on the building was finally completed this past week. The United Methodist symbol, the cross and flame, was mounted on the triangle above the door as well. Go to our website to see pictures of the completed work.
This week we begin our Advent study “Faithful,” the story of Jesus’ earthly father, Joseph.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
