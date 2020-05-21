This past Sunday, we once again worshipped with Pastor Mike Thorpe via Zoom, though, unfortunately, the technology was not working well and only a few managed to join this week. The entire service, including Pastor Mike’s message, can be viewed on our website at www.wolcottvtumc.org.
In his message for the sixth Sunday after Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from John 14:15-21, as Jesus tried to prepare his disciples for his crucifixion and eventual return to God. He did so, by explaining that though he was returning to God, that he would not leave them orphaned, but would send them the Holy Spirit — his and God’s presence with them (and us, as well) at all times, “gently nudging us to the righteous path.” It is through the presence of the Holy Spirit that we all come to know that God and Jesus Christ live within us each day.
If you go to the website, you will also see updated pictures of the new kitchen cabinets, countertops, and sink. As construction workers are now able to go back to work, the work inside of the church will resume soon with finish work on the cabinets and the painting of the front hall. Watch the website for additional pictures, as more work is completed.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson