During Holy Week, we experience a variety of emotions, from the excitement of waving palm branches as we remember Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem, through Jesus’ arrest and subsequent death on a cross.
On Easter Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe compared the two versions of Jesus’ resurrection in John 20:1-18 and Luke 24:1-12. John describes Mary Magdalene going to the tomb, finding it empty and running to tell the others that Jesus’ body is gone. She then returns to the tomb weeping. Those tears turn to great joy as she encounters the risen Jesus in the garden and then runs, once again, to tell the others that she has seen the risen Lord.
John, who had been to the tomb himself, believed Mary’s words. Luke, on the other hand, who had not seen the empty tomb, presents a much less emotional story, even pointing out that to most of Jesus’ followers, the women’s words seemed like an idle tale.
Let us today, then, hear these stories with great joy and do our best to joyfully live out Jesus’ final commandment to us given during his last supper with his disciples, to love one another just as he has loved us. The entire sermon can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently worshipping both in-person and online. Find the Zoom link on our website.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
