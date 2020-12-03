This past Sunday, the first Sunday in Advent, Pastor Mike led us through our traditional “Hanging of Greens” service as we prepared the sanctuary for the season of Advent.
While we usually have members of the congregation hanging wreaths, placing poinsettias and arrangements of holly and ivy and decorating the Christmas tree while appropriate descriptions of the meaning of these elements are being read, this year the sanctuary was decorated ahead of the service since we are now meeting remotely. Since Pastor Mike led the service from the Wolcott sanctuary, however, it was possible to see the various elements as the passages were being read. The entire service can be viewed on our website at wolcottvtumc.org, along with pictures of the sanctuary.
We have suspended live worship again and are continuing to worship via Zoom; the link can be found on our website, along with the order of worship.
Our church is now a food distribution site for Capstone Community Action during the pandemic, open every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. Contact Pat Thompson at 888-2185 if you would like to sign up for free meals or would like more information.
— Pat Thompson
