This past Sunday Pastor Mike focused on the call stories of Jonah in Jonah 3:1-5, 10, and of Simon, Peter, James and John in Mark 1:14-20.
Jonah only answered God’s call after spending time in the belly of the whale, while the others immediately left their nets and everything they had known to follow Jesus. We all experience and respond to God’s call in different ways.
“Whatever it is, we are all called to be disciples of Christ. In whatever role we fill, in whatever role we feel called to fill, we know we are being called to share in a love that is patient and non-judgmental.” You can view the entire service at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services. We encourage you to join us for Sunday service.
The Everybody Eats food distribution program has been approved for a three-week extension, through at least Feb. 12. We will be continuing our weekly distribution on Friday afternoons, 3:30-5 p.m. This is a way to support both local restaurants who prepare the meals and those who may be experiencing food insecurity due to the pandemic.
For more information, call Rev. Pat Thompson at 888-2185 or email pajt8817@aol.com.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
