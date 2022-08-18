On Sunday pastor Mike Thorpe discussed the passage from Isaiah 5:1-7 in which the prophet compared the people of Israel to the Lord’s vineyard. As the vineyard grew and prospered, so the people grow and multiply; they learn the law, and many obey the law “religiously” but have somehow missed the spirit of the law.
Then, all over again, David reminds us in Psalm 80 to repent, to become the good grapes that produce the good wine. Yet even David recognizes his own sinful nature and in requesting mercy foretells the coming of Christ, the one who will sit at God's side.
Both David and Isaiah recognize that growing the good crop takes time, planning and the grace of God. It hasn’t been easy for us for most of our lives, either. Yet, as we continue in the faith, it becomes easier for us to walk the path that is Christianity as we age with grace in our quest to become more holy in our love and practice. See the entire message at wolcottvtumc.org.
For the next few weeks, we are participating in the farmers market at the Wolcott town garden next to the library on Wednesdays, 4-6 pm., selling baked goods to support our historic restoration project. Find fresh vegetables from the town garden and see what other vendors have to sell.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
