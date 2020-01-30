We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m., and come as you are, wherever you are on your spiritual journey.
Focusing on the scriptures from 1 Corinthians 1:10-18, in which Paul addresses the existing divisions among the members, and Matthew 4:12-23, when Jesus calls his first disciples, Pastor Mike Thorpe noted that Paul attempted to bring the focus of the divisions in the church at Corinth back to Jesus Christ, the main focus of our faith. When Jesus called the earliest disciples, he simply called them to “Follow me.” Just so, we who answer the call today to be disciples of Christ need to remember to keep our focus on Jesus, as well. You can view the full sermon at wolcottvtumc.org.
Mark your calendars now and plan to attend a special Black History Month community event on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Wolcott Town Hall, co-sponsored by the church, Ballet Wolcott and the Wolcott Historical Society and featuring a dinner with African food (and a few American dishes, as well), African dancing by Ballet Wolcott, and a short presentation on the Rev. George S. Brown’s ministry in Africa and Wolcott. The entire event will last no more than two hours. Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for children 5-12; children under 5 eat free. Come, bring a friend, and enjoy a unique piece of Wolcott’s history.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson