On Sunday, pastor Mike Thorpe initially focused on the passage from Luke 14:1, 7-14 where Jesus criticizes the guests attending a meal on the Sabbath at the home of a leader of the Pharisees. Many sought the places of honor to exalt themselves.
Jesus, however, warned that disciples should humble themselves and sit in the lowest places. “For all who exalt themselves will be humbled and those who humble themselves will be exalted.” Further, whenever anyone gives a banquet, those who cannot repay the favor — the blind, the crippled, the poor and the lame — are the ones who should be invited.
Paul tells us in Hebrews 13:2 that we should not fail to show hospitality to strangers because we never know when we might be entertaining angels without knowing it. See the entire message at wolcottvtumc.org.
Live worship will resume on Sept. 4.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
